ZooLights open Friday at BREC Zo0
Celebrate the holidays with ZooLights — a festive evening mile-long trail through BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo featuring more than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and traditional holiday spectacles.
The holiday tradition, presented by Children’s Hospital New Orleans, continues through Dec. 30 — closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Admission gates open at 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; grounds close at 9 p.m.
Visitors can enjoy special festive activities offered by Children’s Hospital New Orleans every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night during the event. These will involve holiday masks, snowflake wands and a seasonal coloring station for the kids.
Additional ZooLights information: www.brzoo.org/events/special/zoolights/.
Shop Zachary for Black Friday
Take time to support local business this holiday season. On Friday, participating merchants in Zachary will have discounts, specials and a chance to win gift certificates. Some merchants will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Downtown Art Walk and Marketplace will take place in the Historic Village. A new mural will be unveiled at the City Annex and Lee and Main streets.
Food vendors, wine, craft beer and other refreshments will be available.
Decorate your business for the holidays
The Zachary Beautification Committee is sponsoring a Storefront Christmas Decorating Contest. Businesses are encouraged to add lights and decorations on their buildings to light up Zachary. The contest starts Nov. 27. Winner gets bragging rights on social media and a sign. For information, call (225) 921-0152 or email marydlandry@cox.net.
Early voting opens Friday
Early voting for the Dec. 5 election continues through Saturday, Nov. 28. Voting will be closed Sunday, Nov. 22; Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26; and Acadian Day, Friday, Nov. 27. Early voting hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Early voting in East Baton Rouge Parish is at the Motor Vehicle Building, 2250 Main St., Baker; Louisiana State Archives Building, 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge; Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road, Baton Rouge; Baton Rouge City Hall, 222 St. Louis St., Room 607, Baton Rouge; and Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road, Baton Rouge.
Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish will vote on a state constitutional amendment to allow an out-of-state resident to serve on a public postsecondary education board of supervisors, and various seats for the Republican State Central Committee are also on the ballot.
Hospital Service District No. 1 is seeing a 20-mill property tax for capital improvements related to COVID-19 and ongoing operations of Lane Regional Medical Center.
Among the other races are Eric Lewis (D) and Brandon Noel (R) for East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilman District 1, and "Beetle" Boudreaux Fisher (R) and John LeBlanc (R) for District 2 for the Zachary City Council.
Sharon Weston Broome (D) and Steve Carter (R) are in a runoff for mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish.
Some parts of the parish are voting for judges, and the Chaneyville Fire Department has two taxes on the ballot.
Let The Plainsman know what's going on
We are at an interesting time as we enter the holiday season.
Because of the coronavirus, many things have been canceled. However, other things have opened, at least in a limited capacity.
We’d love to hear what the people of Zachary and the surrounding areas are doing. So would your neighbors.
What are your plans? What holiday things are on the horizon? Does someone already have their Christmas lights up?
Let us know what your club, church, school or neighbors are doing. Contact us at zachary@theadvocate.com. You can send jpg photos with information telling us who is in the photo and what is going on. Send a small story that gives us more information.
If you want, tell us about interesting people or events that we can send a reporter.