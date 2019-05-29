The East Baton Rouge Parish Master Gardener Association’s Library Series returns to the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St., on June 20 with talks on “Beyond Basil: Year-Round Culinary Herbs” and “Hydroponics: You Don’t Have to Get Your Hands Dirty Any Longer.”
The free program is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Registration is not required.
The first presentation, “Beyond Basil," offers tips for growing both the well-known standards of old-fashioned kitchens gardens as well as less familiar herbs essential to newly popular cuisines.
“Thanks to Louisiana’s mild winters, we have the good luck to grow herbs all year," Louisiana Master Gardener Nancy Jurasinski said. "Learn which herbs grow best when planted in the fall and which thrive in the spring.”
The talk includes methods for preserving your harvest and fool-proof recipes using fresh-from-the-garden herbs.
In the second talk, LSU AgCenter horticulture agent Lee Rouse asks, “Is soil really necessary to grow plants?” in his presentation on hydroponics. The talk will focus on the basic principles of hydroponics and how to implement on your back patio or window sill.