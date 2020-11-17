Area veterans were honored and acknowledged for their service to the country Nov. 11, during the annual Raising of the Flag program sponsored by the Bank of Zachary.
Retired Chief Warrant Officer Jeffrey Sumners was the guest speaker at the program at Regional Veterans Park in Zachary.
Other participants included Mark Marionneaux, president of the Bank of Zachary; Cub Scout Packs 46 and 72; Boy Scout Troop 472; Chad Fletcher, minister of music at First Baptist Church of Zachary; trumpeter Mike Musselman; and the Rev. Derrick Williams, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church.