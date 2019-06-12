OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City University announced Zachary students have made the honor rolls.
Reid Saari has been named to the President's Honor Roll for the Spring 2019 semester.
Students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours during a semester and maintain a GPA of 3.9 or higher to meet the President's Honor Roll requirements.
Lauren Smith has been named to the Spring 2019 Dean's Honor Roll.
Dean's Honor Roll status is awarded to students who successfully complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.