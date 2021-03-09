On March 27, LifePoint Church, 3844 Noble St., Zachary, is hosting its first Easter Eggstravaganza.
Starting at 10 a.m., this free spring festival will include professional photos with a live bunny, carnival games, bounce houses and other activities. A drawing will award a grand prize to three kids. The event will end with an egg hunt at noon.
In order to collect the thousands of eggs needed to make this event possible, LifePoint WildLife Kids coordinator Brittany Boothe built a larger-than-life Easter basket for the church’s foyer.