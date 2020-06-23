The newly organized Community Unity Project held a voter registration block party and candidate mixer Thursday, June 18, at the Zachary Men’s Club.
The event was sponsored by the Men’s Club, local elected officials, candidates and two area attorneys. Volunteers helped participants with voter registration and filing census forms. Sponsors gave away pandemic care packages and disinfecting cleaning supplies.
Organizers said the CUP’s mission is to organize activities that unify residents and ensuring public safety.
Early voting is underway for the July 11 election.