Guaranty Bank & Trust Company has announced Charlee Blackwell, Julie Bergeron, Ashley Boston and Ella Dardenne have been named assistant vice presidents.
In making the announcements, J. Wade O’Neal III, president and CEO ,said the employees "have all played an important part in the success of Guaranty Bank. They are very knowledgeable and they are valuable members of the management team of the bank.”
Blackwell will be assistant vice president Zachary Branch manager and business development officer. She has been with Guaranty Bank for over 13 years. She has attended Bankers School for Supervisory Training and various banking classes and seminars during her banking career.
Blackwell, a Zachary resident, is a member of the Zachary Rotary Club and the Zachary Chamber of Commerce. She attends First Baptist Church and is married to Carl Joseph Blackwell Jr. They have three sons, Landon, Lucas and Laine.
Bergeron will be assistant vice president, human resource director. She has been with Guaranty Bank for 3 years. Julie is a native of Baton Rouge and lives in New Roads. She graduated from LSU with a degree in business with a concentration in human resources. She is married to Paul Bergeron and they have two children, Bennett and Anna.
Boston will be assistant vice president, information security officer and compliance officer. She has been with Guaranty Bank for 3 years and in banking for the last 18 years. Boston lives in Zachary. She graduated from LSU with a degree in accounting. She has attended Banking Compliance school as well as various banking classes and seminars during her banking career. She has one son, Brennan.
Dardenne will be assistant vice president, assistant operations and security officer. She has been with Guaranty Bank for over 7 years. She has been in banking for the last 31 years. Dardenne lives in Grosse Tete. She has attended Bankers School for Supervisory Training and various banking classes and seminars during her banking career. Ella is married to Maxie Dardenne and they have two children, Eric and Abby.
At the bank's meeting of the shareholders, Donald Doucet. was unanimously approved to serve as chairman of the Board for Great Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. and Guaranty Bank & Trust Company.