Alma Abbott was among a small group of Zachary area Episcopalians gathered on March 17, 1957, to witness the birth of a new congregation that they fittingly called St. Patrick’s.
Abbott, now 92, was honored as the only remaining charter of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church when members met to celebrate the namesake holiday — St. Patrick's Day — and the 65th anniversary of the church.
The church body has evolved much like the city of Zachary. Abbott was one of 18 Episcopalians that used the band room of Zachary High School in their early years. In 1958, St. Andrew's in Clinton and St. Patrick's became a single parish.
The budding congregation found its current structural home in the early 1970s when St. John's Catholic Church sold its building to St. Patrick's for $2,500. The building was separated and became the church and the parish hall on the present site in 1976.
Former senior warden Beth Kimmell oversaw another major evolution when St. Patrick's Episcopal Day School (Preschool) was opened for 3- and 4-year-olds in August 1987. It now serves children from 6 months to fifth grade. “When I was the director for the preschool, actually founded it, it was seven kids,” she said. “They started out with 70 kids, and we have 100 preschoolers and we have before and after care kids. So, we probably have 140 to 150 kids on this campus every day.”
Edgar Cage, the church’s new senior warden, was elected to the position a month ago and now leads a group of church leaders called the vestry. Cage, in addition to being St. Patrick’s first Black senior warden, is also a licensed lay Eucharistic minister.
Cage is a layman who is licensed by the diocese to serve on the altar. He is also a licensed chalice bearer and enjoys bringing Communion, as safety allows, to those who can’t physically be in services. “In normal times, I go to the homes of people to bring them Communion,” he said. “To me, that's the most meaningful thing because I am able to carry and share the body and blood of Christ to someone who can't physically come to church, and I think that's the most important ministry that I take part in.”
The work done outside the walls of St. Patrick’s lends support to the schools, community groups and efforts in and around Zachary. Business and community leader Francis Nezianya has been a member of the parish for 38 years. “I'm so glad that this parish is still going and ministering to the community,” he said. “It is so wonderful.”
The Rev. Ashley Freeman has led the congregation since late 2016 and he echoes the intent to serve dual roles in and outside the physical church.
“Celebrating 65 years is a testament to those who have come before us,” he said. “Sixty-five years ago, a faithful group of Episcopalians wanted to plant a church in Zachary in order to more faithfully serve the community. A mission and endeavor we continue to pursue to this day as we serve our neighbors through our preschool, various outreach ministries, community involvement, disaster relief and other ministry efforts.”
Freeman volunteers in the community, but he always brings a group or crew representing the church. “Whether we are working with the police department, or gathering food for the Zachary food pantry, or loading a 57-foot semitrailer for disaster relief, our goal remains the same as it has been for 65 years — to serve Christ by serving others.”