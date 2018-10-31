Baker Chamber of Commerce held its annual Awards Banquet on Oct. 25 at the Baker Municipal Auditorium, 3325 Groom Road.
The chamber estimated 175 people attended. Attorney Tony Clayton was the speaker.
Baker Mayor Darnell Waites welcomed attendees, followed by an invocation offered by Baker Public Relations Officer and Pastor Cedric Murphy. Radio personality Kerwin Fealing was master of ceremonies, while DJ Doc provided music. A silent auction was part of the festivities.
In the ceremony, awards were given for New, Large, Small and Mid-sized businesses of the year, as well as Volunteer of the Year and several other categories.