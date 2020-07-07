Acacia Coker, a 2020 graduate of the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts was awarded the American Association of Teachers of French Outstanding Senior in French Award for her commitment to the study and use of the language, a news release said.
“I’m very grateful to be given this honor,” said Coker, who has studied advanced-level French for two years at LSMSA and served as the French Club president her senior year. “I have to give thanks to all my teachers who have helped me along the way.”
Coker, of Zachary, has studied French for five years and initially became interested in the language due to her Louisiana roots.
“I felt that to discover more about the culture of the state I lived in, I should learn French,” she said.
Under the tutelage of Nathalie Malti, associate lecturer of French at LSMSA, Coker has participated in several local and state competitions, of which she has received many honors.
The study of the French language, however, is not her only passion. Coker is also a scholar in the sciences and humanities, having graduated with distinction in biology and serving as editor-in-chief of The Renaissance, LSMSA’s school newspaper.
Coker will attend Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, to major in biology and French.
AATF gives the Outstanding Senior in French Award to a student who is nominated by their teacher on the basis of academic excellence and exceptional commitment to the study of French. Recipients must have completed at least three years of French study at the time of graduation and be nonnative speakers of French.