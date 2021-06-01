Get out and walk
BREC is hosting its first National Trails Day event June 5 to help raise trail awareness at:
- Dawson Creek Greenway, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Frenchtown Conservation Area, 10 a.m. to 1p.m.
- Blackwater Cosnervation Area, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Milford-Wampold Memorial Park, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
BREC's natural resource team members will be posted at four of the most popular trail areas to give out information on all BREC trails to help patrons feel comfortable exploring new areas. Those new to hiking or walking across BREC's trails are welcome to talk to the Green Force volunteers who will be available to answer any questions about the trails.
For information on BREC's National Trails Day event, visit brec.org/conservation. For information on BREC trails, visit brec.org/trails.
Shop the market
Remember the Zachary Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday on Lee Street in Zachary. A wide variety of products are available.
Park movies return
Movies in the Park returns for the summer. The first show will be “Dolittle," starting at 7 p.m. June 11 at HugYourPeople Park on Lee Street in Zachary. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Arts and crafts will be offered for kids starting at 6 p.m.
Take care of bench warrants from the court
People who have been notified they have a bench warrant against them must appear at Zachary City Court before June 23, pay a $75 recall fee, pay the misdemeanor costs, if applicable, or get a new court date. Contact Zachary City Court at (225) 654-0044 if more information is needed.
Emergency broadband benefit
A temporary Federal Communications Commission program can help households afford internet service during the pandemic. Contact your service provider to see if it is participating, or go to getemergencybroadband.org or print an application, complete it and mail it to Emergency Broadband Support Center, P.O. Box 7081, London, Kentucky 40742. Call (833) 511-0311 or visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit for information about who qualifies.