Broncos wins first-round playoff game
The Zachary Broncos began defense of their 5A title by beating Sulphur 42-17 at Bronco Field on Nov. 8.
The 6-seeded Broncos led 14-10 at the half behind rushing touchdowns by R.J. Allen and quarterback Keilon Brown. Brown added a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter and added two long touchdown passes to cap the scoring. Chandler Whitfield and Chris Hilton caught 55-yard touchdown passes from Brown in the second half. Brown finished with 162 yards rushing, 168 yards passing and a total of 4 touchdowns.
“We had a very businesslike win vs. Sulphur, but unfortunately had a huge injury to our running back, Kyle Landry,” said coach David Brewerton.
Landry was injured in the second quarter right near the goal line and did not return. “The injury bug has plagued us this season,” said Brewerton.
With the victory, Zachary (9-2) will travel to the 22-seed, Hahnville. “We will play in an awesome atmosphere at Hahnville stadium, we are excited about this opportunity," Brewerton said.
Hahnville was bolstered by the return of quarterback Andrew Robison, who was ineligible until week 10. This a rematch of the 2017 title game won by Zachary 34-14. Brown was big in that game as a sophomore and Pooka Williams, now at Kansas, was a star for Hahnville.