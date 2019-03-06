Daily dodging the rain
Louisiana rain is falling just like tears
Running down my face, washing out the years. — Tom Petty
In addition to coaching student athletes, Zachary coaches have been working double duty to reschedule events and/or venues to dodge the rain that has continued to soak the area.
Rescheduling has also taken a toll on the sports writers that cover them, including me. What started out as a trip to watch the Zachary baseball team against West Monroe in the Trey Altick Classic on Feb. 28 (while in the area for other business) turned into a March 1 trip to St. Francisville to watch the Zachary boys and girls track team compete in the Saints Relays. Heavy rain in the Monroe area resulted in a postponement of the highly anticipated Zachary vs. West Monroe baseball game to March 1.
The Broncos took both games of a doubleheader March 1, first defeating John Curtis (3-1) and then defeating the home-standing West Monroe Rebels (7-4). For perspective, 5A powerhouse West Monroe is in a two-year drought (strange word to use these days) against Zachary having lost last year and this year in both baseball and football. On March 2, the Broncos split a doubleheader defeating Parkway (2-0) and losing their first game of the year to Tioga (4-3) to finish the tournament 3-1.
The Zachary boys and girls track team took the short trip March 2 to St. Francisville with both teams claiming first place at the Saint relays.
The boys team scored 213 points to far outscore the nearest competitor, Jewel Sumner, who scored 135. First-place performers for the Broncos boys included Sean Burrell (400-meter with a time of 47:47), Caleb Ackman (3200 meters with a time of 11:05.09), L’Jean McKneeley (110-meter hurdles with a time of 15:11), Kendall Cleveland (long jump with a winning leap of 20-08 and triple jump with a leap of 41-8.5), Kolby Matthews (discus with a throw of 122-7) and Jude Charlet (javelin with a throw of 132-9). The Zachary boys also swept the relays winning the 4x100m with a time of 42.24, 4x200m with a time 1:33.51, 4x400m with a time of 3:38.99, and the 4x800m with a time of 9:05.00.
The girls overall scores were closer, with the Lady Broncos totaling 177 points to defeat nearest competitor Baton Rouge High (150). First-place performers for the girls were Indya Jackson (400-meter with a time of 57.49), Ashlyn Davis (3200 meters with a time of 12:48.90), Orsciana Beard (300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.00, long jump with a leap of 17-1, and triple jump with a leap of 38-2.75), and A’Neseya Dunn (Javelin with a throw of 119-4). The Lady Broncos won the 4x100 meter relay (49.54) and the 4x800 meter relay (10:33.0).
Both the boys and girls will be in action Friday as they host the Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance Bronco Relays. Anyone interested in assisting at Bronco Relays or the Red Stick relays, which will also be hosted at Zachary on March 15, may contact coach Chris Carrier at chris.carrier@zacharyschools.org.