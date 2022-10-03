The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Sept. 23-29:
Kimberly Brown: 44, 9938 Goldengate Ave., Baton Rouge, simple battery
Tatyana Dotson: 26, 2166 S. Brock St., Baton Rouge, booked in for failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jordon Harris: 28, 11959 Nicholson Drive, 11203, Baton Rouge, booked in for failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Adam Landrum: 33, 9205 Yellow In Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery
Toby Robinson: 45, 6061 Plank Road, No. 14, Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Kelli Shatlan: 51, 2623 Old Town Road., Zachary, theft