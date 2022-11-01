Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 8
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Library closing on Veterans Day
All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Sign up for the Christmas parade
The 2022 Zachary Christmas Parade, themed "Planes, Trains and Candy Canes," is at 10 a.m. Dec. 3.
Forms and entry fees are due by Monday, Nov. 21. Visit zacharychamber.com/2022-christmas-parade-entry-form/ for the form.
Remember the food pantry
The Zachary Farmers and Artists Market will be collecting nonperishable items for the Zachary Food Pantry every Saturday in November.
Annual prayer breakfast
Zachary Mayor David Amrhein invites the community to attend the annual prayer breakfast Nov. 4 at Plains Presbyterian Church, Christian Life Center, 22929 Old Scenic Highway.
A breakfast buffet, prepared by the Zachary Fire Department and served by the Rotary Club of Zachary, will begin at 7 a.m. The program will start at 7:30 a.m.
A patriotic theme, "Honoring All Who Served," was chosen by Amrhein to recognize Veterans Day.
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves will serve as the guest speaker, and William "Billy" Kline will serve as master of ceremonies. Music will include performances by the Florida Street Blowhards Jazz Band, the Zachary High School choir and Kelvin Luster. This year's prayer breakfast will focus on a tribute to local veterans in all service branches.
In keeping with the Veterans Day theme, students from Northwestern Middle School art department submitted artwork for a competition. Marlee Ballmer, of Michelle Kohler’s eighth grade art class, created the piece that best exemplified the theme, and it will be featured on the front of the event program and displayed at the event.
The Mayor's Prayer Breakfast Committee is looking for businesses interested in decorating one of the 45 tables with patriotic centerpieces. Contact Denise Burdette at (225) 938-7828 or email deniseb578@gmail.com.
2023 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2023 Nursing Scholarship award.
A $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
The application deadline is March 24.
For an application, visit lanermc.org, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.