Chase Bickham, decked out in cowboy gear from head to toe, climbed on top of his steed and joined nearly 400 of his kindergarten mates as they circled the wagons Friday at the annual Northwestern Mardi Gras parade.
Students at Northwestern Elementary School have been the center of the Mardi Gras wagon parade for more than a decade, but each year brings more elaborate entries, increased support across the school system, and crowds of parents and paradegoers who turn out to watch the joy and creativity sparked by the tiny revelers.
Northwestern Principal Kelli Day was proud to welcome Zachary royalty as parade marshal. Zachary High and Southern University graduate Mariah Clayton, the reigning Miss Louisiana USA, returned to her roots to add to the parade festivities.
Clayton, 23 of Zachary, was crowned in October. The pageant program recognizes elite, goal-oriented young women involved in their community. Clayton later represented Louisiana in the Miss USA 2020 pageant in December.
Day explained that word of the parade has spread, and the community has embraced and supported the effort. An area nursing home brought residents out who braved the cold and wind to view the parade. “It was special,” Day said. “Especially when we started walking down that road — it was just something.”
Northwestern Elementary’s 20 classes each chose a different crew name and theme. Walkers held banners that preceded the signature wagons decorated to correspond with the themes. Caden Gilmore and Kendall Davis ushered in the Crew of Countries, and their classmates rode in wagons celebrating the cultures of different nations.
Preparing a Mardi Gras wagon float has become a rite of passage and an important family project for Zachary residents. The elaborate wagons are often reflections of parent interests and the group effort that goes into planning and executing a successful float. Emily and Scott Hebert have an older child and worked to prepare little Theo for his first Mardi Gras float. Theo was in the Krew of Superheroes and participated as the Flash: The Fastest Boy Alive. The wagon float featured a cityscape backdrop, and Theo was completely transformed by his Flash costume.
None of the wagon floats were mechanical, so the older children pulling the wagons provide a valuable part of the yearly event. Volunteers from athletic teams and student organizations from both Northwestern Middle School and Zachary High School walked from their schools to provide escorts and assistants for the parade participants.
Zachary High band members, under the direction of Jason Venable, provided Mardi Gras music as the parade moved from Northwestern Elementary and circled into a waiting crowd of paradegoers at Rollins Place Elementary School just down the road.
When the parade ended and the elementary students went back to their classrooms, a steady stream of teenagers headed back to their campuses. “One of the most heart warming things is that we had children from the high school and the middle school,” Day said. “We went through from way up there all the way down to pre-K, and the community came together including the children, the teachers, and the administrators.”