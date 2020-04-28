Wednesday, not Thursday
What day is it? Really, what day is it?
We are feeling that way even more at The Democrat, The Watchman and The Plainsman. If working from home and not being able to go out wasn’t making the days merge, we recently changed publication dates.
These papers are coming out on Wednesday now instead of Thursday. So please remember this when you go look for the paper.
Also remember the new publication when sending us items. Because publication times have changed, our deadlines are changed. Everything must be to us on Fridays.
Tell us what’s going on
As always, we want to know what is going on north of Baton Rouge.
Let us know what your family, church or business is doing. Send us photos and information.
Tell us what life is like during this pandemic. Tell us what fun activities you are doing. Did your family discover a new board game or rediscover an old favorite? Have you found a way to exercise? How has your family figured out how to have school and work happen in your house?
Is your church, business or organization using the internet to do interesting things?
Do you know of something really special we should be writing a story about?
We are working from home, so the best way to get us is email. Contact zachary@theavocate.com for The Plainsman and extra@theadvocate.com for The Democrat and The Watchman.
And please be safe. Take care of yourselves. You are our valued community.
National news hitting home
Most people have heard about the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a Nimitz class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier that was in the news when its commander, Capt. Brett Crozier, was relieved of duty recently after his plea for help for his crew became public.
Last week 4,234 sailors from the ship were moved ashore in Guam. One of those sailors had ties to Jackson. Alanna Varnado's grandmother, Fran Scallan often plays organ for Jackson United Methodist Church. Varnado's is the former Margaret Woodard.
Varnado is one of the sailors with cornoavirus, and a request has gone out for cards and prayers for her.
Address cards to:
AO3 Varnado, Alanna (G-4)
USS Theodore Roosevelt
(CVN-71) Unit 100250
Box 7151
FPO AP 96632