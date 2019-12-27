In the Zachary political sphere, 2019 was a busy year — and one full of surprises.
When the year began, it seemed the big topic of discussion in the coming months would be Georgia-Pacific’s decision to shut down the office paper division of its mill in nearby Port Hudson — a major employer in the area — and lay off about 650 workers.
The plant’s partial closure was announced just days into 2019 — catching many by surprise because the company had only recently completed an expansion project at the facility and received a related tax exemption from the Zachary Community School Board.
Concerns about tax revenues taking a hit and other potential effects on the local economy swirled as freshly elected city officials and members of the School Board took their oaths of office in January.
Before the first month of the year was out, two other companies — BASF and Thompson Pipe Group — said they too would close their plants in Zachary, together eliminating an additional 174 jobs.
Yet the impact on city finances so far has not been the calamity some initially feared. In fact, the layoffs have scarcely been mentioned during City Council or School Board meetings in recent months.
Plenty of other issues worked their way to the forefront of discussions instead. Here is a look back at some of the hottest topics of 2019.
COMINGS AND GOINGS
Most incumbent officials — including the mayor, police chief, three of five city council members and eight of nine school board members — won reelection in November 2018 and began new terms of office in January 2019.
Former District 4 City Councilman Ben Cavin didn’t seek another term and was replaced by Hunter Landry, a planning and zoning commissioner at the time. Tommy Womack, who represented District 5, lost his reelection bid to Lael Montgomery.
One of 2019's first controversies came during the final meeting of the “old” council, when members appointed Womack to the Planning and Zoning Commission position being vacated by Landry. The move came over the objections of Councilman Francis Nezianya, who argued the matter shouldn’t have been decided until the new council was seated.
Debate continued for two subsequent meetings, during which the council revised the process for choosing the city’s seven planning and zoning commissioners.
Womack resigned from the commission in the summer and was replaced by Laura Freeman.
Noel also left office before the year’s end; he moved to a home outside city limits. His final meeting was in November.
The council held a special meeting in December to decide who should hold the District 2 seat until an election for the remainder of Noel’s term is held. Four people showed up to pitch themselves for the temporary job — and the three council members present couldn’t agree on appointing any of them. As a result, the decision is now in the hands of Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Three of the four applicants for the interim position — Beetle Fisher, Emily Landry and John LeBlanc — have said they intend to be candidates in the election, which is set for November 2020.
SUBDIVISION PROPOSALS MEET RESISTANCE
Heated discussions about two subdivisions proposed for land near Plank Road led to several lengthy public meetings in the spring and summer. Developers of both Adalyn Trails and Wicker Place wanted to switch the sites from the residential estate zoning category that dominates that part of Zachary to residential suburban, a classification that allows smaller, denser lots.
That didn’t sit well with people who live in the area, which still has a rural character and is marked by homes that sit on spacious lots. A group of residents turned out to meeting after meeting to register their displeasure with the proposals.
Their dedication apparently paid off. Even after Adalyn Trails developers scrapped the rezoning request and reformatted their plans, the council denied the proposal on a 3-2 vote. Wicker Place representatives withdrew their application before the council could take a vote on plans for that subdivision.
The fierce opposition to the subdivisions highlighted a growing current of discontent about how continued residential development — which city leaders have generally welcomed — is affecting infrastructure, schools and a small-town feel that has persisted despite Zachary’s rapid expansion in the past decade. Many residents have said they worry that building more houses will worsen flooding in older neighborhoods and add more vehicles to roads that are in bad shape.
CITY BUILDING NEEDS GROW
During a City Council meeting on a stormy evening in August, water suddenly started dripping from the ceiling. Long-needed repairs were underway to the roof above, and the rain had found its way past the plastic sheeting blanketing the building at the time.
The image of city workers scrambling to find receptacles to catch leaks underscored a topic being discussed that very night: the poor condition of aging city government buildings and the lack of funds to construct new ones.
The issue came up as the council gave the Police Department permission to hire an architect to design a new headquarters to replace its current crowded Main Street station. Mayor David Amrhein stressed that the approval wasn’t a signal that money is available to build the facility; rather, it was an early step needed so the city can learn about potential costs of the project.
Amrhein pointed out that plans for a new City Hall have sat on the shelf for years because there’s no money to carry them out.
Months later in December, the council voted to purchase 21 acres off Montegudo Boulevard near Walmart — the probable site of the eventual police facility. At the same meeting, the council agreed to make the first payment to the company that’s building a new, $1.85 million fire station on Main Street west of Plank Road.
PUBLIC SAFETY CHALLENGES
Police Chief David McDavid asked the City Council in November to consider adjusting his department’s pay scale so he can raise the starting salary. While the council didn’t take any action on the matter that night, it prompted a tense discussion.
McDavid and some of the council members contended that low pay is making it hard to recruit and retain good officers. Amrhein responded that he was willing to study the issue but cautioned that increasing salaries could necessitate cuts in other areas, such as benefits.
When officers get hired away to agencies offering better pay, it exacerbates another problem that is regularly mentioned at council meetings: patrolling the fast-growing city with a staff that is stretched thin. The department employs 34 full-time officers — only two more than about a decade ago.
Another hot police-related topic this year was traffic enforcement. After fielding repeated complaints about speeding in Fennwood and other residential areas, the city commissioned a study to identify problem spots and potential solutions. An engineering firm suggested adding more signage and police patrols to encourage drivers to slow down.
The Police Department formed a traffic enforcement unit that hit the streets in early July. Before the end of that month, officers in the division had already written more than 200 speeding tickets.