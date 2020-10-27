Surviving the holiday season
"GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays" is a seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. The seminar will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 8, at First Baptist Church, 4200 Main St. in the Banquet Hall. There is no cost.
This seminar features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death. Topics to be discussed include dealing with hard-hitting emotions, what to do about traditions, how to survive social events, and where to find comfort and strength.
Those who attend will receive a Survival Guide filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas and exercises for daily help through the holiday season.
For information, call First Baptist Church at (225) 654.2755 or email fbcz@fbcz.org. You can RSVP online at fbcz.org/registrations.
View Baker Chamber of Commerce's awards ceremony
The Baker of Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2020 awards online. "This event was both entertaining and informational while showcasing the innovative ways our business community has and can continue to safely and gracefully navigate the challenges we have been presented with this year," the group said. "We are very happy for and proud of all of the 2020 award winners and would like to congratulate each of them on their awards and wish them great future success." To watch the show, visit youtu.be/n-VbzFkS0cA.
Zachary vet seeks dogs for flea study
For a limited time, The Animal Center Inc. will be enrolling dogs into a national clinical trial for a new potential flea treatment and preventative. Dog owners in Zachary and the surrounding areas can enroll their dog in the study and receive assigned treatment for the duration of the study, plus related tests and wellness visit expenses at no cost.
The number of participants is limited. Contact Dr. Jason St. Romain at (225) 654-2649 to learn if your pet qualifies for the study. For full eligibility and clinical study details, pet owners also can visit www.clinicalstudiesforpets.com/study/canine-flea-tick-study.
Christmas Parade canceled for 2020
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce announced it will not host the annual Zachary Christmas Parade this year. "We consulted with city leaders and other officials and determined that it would pose a health risk to the community if large crowds gathered for the parade," the organization said in its newsletter.
Light Up Zachary
On Facebook, the Zachary Police Department asked for the public’s assistance to Light Up Zachary. People who locate an inoperative streetlight in the city limits of Zachary are asked to report the location of the streetlight to police department by calling (225) 654-1921. Once inoperative streetlights are located, the department will report them to the appropriate electric company so that they may be repaired.
Get you rifles ready for the season
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office invites the public to its annual Hunter’s Sight-in Program. Visit the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Firearms Training facility, 999 W. Irene Road, Zachary, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 1. All weapons will be sighted in by range staff only. Weapons must be in good working condition. No muzzleloaders and no reloaded ammunition will be fired. Contact the range staff at (225) 389-8268 with questions.