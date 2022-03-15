Gusty winds and chilly temperatures Saturday didn't prevent aviation enthusiasts from taking part in the Feliciana Airpark LA3 Spring Fly-in in Jackson.
The Feliciana Airpark hosted a fly-in Saturday to introduce private aircraft enthusiasts and the public to the facility in East Feliciana Parish. The event is held annually and features barbecue and free airplane rides for anyone attending. Later in the evening, a bonfire keeps the crowd warm on a chilly, windy day.
Participants in the Poker Run picked up cards from several airparks and brought them to LA3 to determine the winner.
Feliciana Airpark is a public owned, public-use airpark run by the East Feliciana Economic Development District, a subdivision of the state. It operates with an all-volunteer staff.
As Matthew Patterson, the facility director, says “An airpark is not a building, it is rather, a collection of pilots – a community”. In just a few minutes at this airpark, one immediately feels the sense of community and camaraderie of pilots and future pilots. Also, the airpark sponsors programs for youth to learn about aviation and begin the first steps toward pilot licensing.
Several hangers are under construction and a new runway is being funded by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and 12 plane hangars are in the works.