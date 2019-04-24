Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary is holding several events this week.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.Thursday, people are invited to stop by the hospital's front parking lot to test drive a Ford from Superior Ford. For every test drive taken during the Drive 4 Ur Community, Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to the Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation, for a total of up to $6,000. There will also be photo ops, food, beverages and door prizes throughout the day. Participants must be 18 or older and present a valid driver’s license.
From 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, the Pregnancy Workshop & Baby Care Basics will meet in the Lane RMC staff development classroom. This is an overview of what to expect for expecting parents and how to care for an infant in the first weeks of life. The workshop is free but registration is required. Child care is not provided. Call (225) 658-4587 to register or for information.
Also, the Grief Support Group, a monthly support group to provide companionship, understanding and support with others who have experienced loss and are experiencing the similar challenges that living with grief brings, will meet at 2 p.m. Friday in the Lane RMC West Wing Conference Room. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636.
Drivers 50 and older can register for the AARP Smart Drivers Course, which will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18. This classroom refresher course will help attendees learn the effects of aging on driving and how to adjust and remain safe on today’s roads. Most auto insurance companies provide a multiyear discount to course graduates. It will be in the Lane RMC Staff Development Classroom. It costs $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Registration required. Seating is limited. Call (225) 658-4587 to register or for information.