Three students from Copper Mill Elementary School’s cross country team, Ella Hebert, Madison Franks and Julianne Dixon, placed second overall in the Louisiana 4-H Statewide Food Challenge Competition on April 19.
The event featured 40 teams using food preparation skills as well as knowledge of nutrition and food safety.
The three-member team received a list of mystery ingredients and then had 40 minutes to shop for, prepare and present a healthy meal that incorporated all the components of My Plate.
The three Zachary youth are also members of the EBR-Zachary Kids Can Run 4-H Club.