The following support groups will meet in August at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary:
The Grief Support Group meets the first Friday of each month to provide companionship, understanding and support with others who have experienced loss and are experiencing the similar challenges that living with grief brings. It will meet at 2 p.m. Friday. Aug. 2. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636 for information.
The Amputee Support Group is a bi-monthly support group to provide amputees a place to connect with others and exchange practical information on the challenges of adjusting to the changes in their lives. It meets at noon, Aug. 22. Lunch is provided and registration is preferred. Call Melisa Poole at Lane Rehabilitation Center at (225) 658-6800 for information.
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group is a monthly support group to provide a place for caregivers of persons with dementia to develop a mutual support system and to exchange practical information on care giving challenges and ways of coping. Meets the fourth Friday of every month. It starts at 2 p.m., Aug. 23. Call Dianne Miller at (225) 975-1636 for information.