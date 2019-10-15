Zachary City Councilman Brandon Noel is planning to resign next month after recently moving outside city limits to a house in the Plains area.
His last council meeting will be Nov. 12.
A Republican, Noel has represented District 2 on the council since 2011. He was reelected without opposition to a third term last year and currently holds the position of mayor pro tempore.
“It obviously wasn’t the plan, but a house came up that was too good to pass up,” Noel said. “It was the perfect move for my family.”
The City Council will have to appoint somebody to temporarily fill the vacancy until an election for the remainder of Noel’s term is held, according to City Attorney John Hopewell.
He said the election is likely to be April 4, with a May 9 runoff if necessary. Candidates would need to qualify between Jan. 8 and 10.
Noel said anyone can make recommendations to the other four council members about who should get the interim job. He is planning to stay out of the process.
“I certainly don’t want to give the appearance of putting my thumb on the scale,” he said.
Noel’s accomplishments on the council include sponsoring ordinances that placed stricter average lot size and open space requirements on subdivision developers.
“I’m proud of the fact that I have been able to make substantive changes to the UDC (Unified Development Code) to help control the growth of Zachary,” he said. “The reason I got on the council originally … was to try to have a say in the kind of community that my children are going to grow up in and that I do business in.”
Noel is a commercial lender and business development officer with Landmark Bank and a realtor with Keller Williams. He was 27 when he was first elected to the council — significant, he said, because “we do have a lot of young families in Zachary.”
“I feel like I’ve offered a unique perspective,” Noel said.
He plans to stay involved in politics. He is eyeing the District 1 Metro Council seat, which will come open in the fall because its current occupant, Trae Welch, is term-limited.
Welch could leave the position even sooner if he wins the 19th Judicial District judgeship he is seeking in the Nov. 16 runoff.
Welch’s Metro Council district covers much of northern East Baton Rouge Parish, including the Zachary and Pride areas.