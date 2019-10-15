“Charity in Action” is part of the definition and leading characteristic of the Catholic Daughters, an auxiliary found across the nation and globe.
Formed and installed in September, Circle of Love of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church became the 100th court in Louisiana and started on the mission to infuse energy and commitment to the charitable endeavors in the church and Zachary community.
The Catholic Daughters of America’s motto describes its members as selfless forces for good and the hands of God to those in need. “A Catholic Daughter is charity in action,” it reads. “She offers her time and talent for the betterment of mankind. She gives rather than receives and expects no bouquet her charitable deeds while doing the work of her Divine Master through his blessed mother.”
The Rev. Jeff Bayhi, pastor of St. John the Baptist, will serve as chaplain of the Circle of Love group and led the installation of the founding members on Sept. 8. Officers are Tricia O'Neill, regent; Solitaire Kimich, vice regent; Pricilla Wilkewitz, recording secretary; Rhonda Boatner, treasurer; and Karen Collins, financial secretary.
The newly formed circle held its first meeting on Oct. 2 and gave the oath to more ladies who will be among the founding members. They also laid out plans for efforts and activities. The Circle of Love volunteered at the church’s Ministry Fair on Oct. 5-6 and participated in the America Needs Fatima and Coast to Coast Rosary held on October 13.
The group will join circles across the nation for Catholic Daughters of America on Oct. 20. Future plans and projects include participation in January’s Women’s Morning of Reflection, a Father’s Day brunch and a health fair.
The CDA is one of the oldest and largest organizations of Catholic women in North and South America. It was founded in 1903 by the Knights of Columbus in Utica, New York, and has more than 66,000 members in 1,150 local chapters in 45 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guam, the Virgin Islands, Kenya and Peru.
Special interests and activities include support of the Pope, bishops and clergy; Catholic Relief Services; Habitat for Humanity; HIV/AIDS support; and the Right to Life movement.