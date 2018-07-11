The Zachary City Council on Tuesday unanimously rejected a proposal to allow restaurants and stores to sell alcohol earlier on Sundays.
The proposed ordinance would have allowed alcohol sales between 10 a.m. and midnight on Sundays at restaurants and retailers where at least 60 percent of revenue is generated from selling items that aren’t alcohol. Under the existing rule, the start time is noon.
The change would not have affected bars, which are prohibited from operating on Sundays.
After voting in May to permit alcohol sales at the new Bistro Byronz in Americana, with the Sunday starting time at noon, some council members began talking about changing the ordinance so the bistro and other restaurants could offer alcohol during Sunday brunch, said city attorney John Hopewell.
Originally, council members had considered changing the rules for restaurants only. But Hopewell said he drafted an updated ordinance because some on the council didn’t want to be unfair to retailers such as grocery stores and gas stations.
Mayor David Amrhein warned Tuesday of possible pushback from the community and creating a “dangerous slope” toward round-the-clock alcohol sales if the council passed the ordinance.
“For the little bit off extra money, you’re going to create more ill will than you are good will,” he said.
Council members Tommy Womack and Ben Cavin also objected to the proposed ordinance, saying the updated version was not specific to one type of business and was therefore too broad.
Also at the meeting, the council heard an update on the Comite River Diversion Canal from Paul Sawyer, an aide to U.S. Rep. Garret Graves. Officials announced last week that funding has been secured for the long-delayed project, which they predict should be completed within a few years.
Amrhein said the canal, which will run between Zachary and Baker, will alleviate some flooding issues in the area.
“Hopefully the frustrations will become a little less,” Amrhein said. “We have the potential to fix quite a few of our problems.”