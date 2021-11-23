On Nov. 12, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Courtney L. Hunt, of Greenwell Springs, has been reappointed to the Louisiana Commission on Human Rights. Hunt is a community engagement specialist for Ochsner Community Health. She will represent the 6th Congressional District.
The role of the Louisiana Commission on Human Rights is to enforce specific laws pertaining to discriminatory practices in the state of Louisiana. To accomplish this purpose, the commission uses distinct procedures for intake, investigation, mediation and determination to process official complaints of discrimination.
Marsha N. Andrews, of Zachary, and Gerlinde G. Beckers, of Independence, have been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Disability Affairs. Andrews is a data and development analyst for Louisiana Economic Development FastStart. She will serve at-large. Beckers is an associate professor and director of Lions Connected at Southeastern Louisiana University. She will serve at-large.
The Governor’s Advisory Council on Disability Affairs was established by the Governor’s Office to adequately educate, address and resolve issues relative to the disability community. The mission of the office is to promote, encourage and support citizens with disabilities so they may have an equal opportunity to actively participate in all aspects of life.
Rev. Shelton C. Dixon, of Greenwell Springs, has been reappointed to the Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors. Dixon is the pastor and founder of Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Baton Rouge. He will serve as a consumer member.
The Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Director's mission is to regulate embalmers, funeral homes, funeral directors, individuals engaged in the care and disposition of the deceased and handling consumer complaints.