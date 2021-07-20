Memorial Mass planned
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Zachary will team with its sister church, Our Lady of the Assumption in Clinton, for a memorial Mass for loved ones and friends who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Being acutely aware that funerals were kept small and in some cases prohibited by pandemic limitations, parishioners will gather at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4826 Main St., Zachary, at 4:30 p.m., Aug. 7, for a vigil Mass offered for those who died during this time.
Those who lost loved ones and friends to COVID-19 or other causes during 2020 through now are encouraged to call the church office at (225) 654-5778 or go to sjb-ola.org/CovidMemorial to register names to be remembered at the memorial Mass.
Following the Mass, there will be a reception in the Parish Activity Center where attendees will be able to write personal notes of remembrance, sympathy and condolences for each person who died.
Uniform drive is July 31
ZEPTO and Jonathan’s Closet are hosting a Zachary Schools uniform drive from 8 a.m. to noon July 31. New and gently used Zachary uniforms can be dropped off at the Zachary Community Schools Board office, 3755 Church St., Whimsical Alley, 4512 Virginia St., and YMCA Americana, 4200 Liberty Way.
City is holding auction for surplus items
The City of Zachary is listing six trucks, two automobiles, one SUV, one electric cart and miscellaneous items on the Municibid auction site. The auction is online and available to bid 24 hours a day. Visit https://municibid.com/Browse/R3777815/Louisiana.
Celebrate Summer Christmas at Farmers Market
On Saturday, July 24, Zachary Farmers Market will have its second Christmas in July Event. Summer Santa will be available for pictures; donations will go to the Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach Program.
Weather permitting, other features include:
- Burt Fleming, a chain-saw artist
- Cars and Coffee, antique cars in the City Hall parking lot.
- More than 50 Zachary Farmers Market vendors and numerous guest vendors
BREC talks taxes
A public hearing of the East Baton Rouge Parish Recreation and Park Commission will be held at 5 p.m. July 29 at its board room, 6201 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, to consider levying additional or increased millage rates without further voter approval or adopting the adjusted millage rates after reassessment and rolling forward to millage rates not to exceed the prior year’s maximum.
The estimated amount of tax revenues to be collected in the next tax year from the increased millage is $70,861,738, and the estimated amount of increase in taxes attributable to the millage increase is $3,728,533.