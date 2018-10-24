At an Oct. 11 fundraiser at the Blue Rose Café, Tamara Palmer and Sarah Rippel collected supplies and donations for care packages going to survivors of sexual trauma on what may be one of the worst days of their lives.
The two women, who are both survivors of sexual trauma and supporters of Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response, learned that survivors who report being raped may leave the hospital with nothing more than a hospital-issued gown, because their clothing is often collected as evidence.
Rippel and Palmer, who has served on the Regional Council for STAR for about six months, said the funds raised will buy toiletries and new scrub tops, bottoms, sweatshirts and T-shirts for survivors of assault so they can leave the hospital with a little more dignity.
Part of Palmer’s mission as a council member, she said, “is helping bring awareness of STAR, helping other survivors, helping people know that STAR exists.”
But, Palmer added, the care packages are just a small part of what STAR offers to survivors.
STAR began in 1975 as the Rape Crisis Center, as part of the District Attorney’s Office, said STAR Chief Executive Officer Rachael Hebert, and was rebranded in 2012 as Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response and began operating as a nonprofit organization.
STAR provides free and confidential services to sexual assault survivors, Hebert said. Services range from crisis intervention when someone’s just been assaulted to follow-up case management, short and long-term counseling and legal services.
That process begins with the first phone call, usually from law enforcement or the sexual assault nurse examiner from the Coroner’s Office, to the 24-hour hotline, monitored by a volunteer who has gone through a 40-hour sexual trauma response training course.
“We respond within 30 minutes,” Hebert said. “The exam can take from three hours up to 10 hours depending on how intense the trauma was, and if the person was drugged or intoxicated at the time; so it’s a huge commitment for us.”
STAR follows up with counseling for each survivor, which Palmer attests is an important element of healing from the event.
“The counseling is a huge deal,” Palmer said. “I’ve been through years of counseling, Sarah’s in counseling, and that’s just what survivors need to get through the trauma. With us having a backlog of almost 50 people (waiting for counseling services across three STAR locations — Baton Rouge, Alexandria and New Orleans), we really need to raise as much money as possible to make sure that they’re getting (what they need).”
And the need is constantly increasing, Hebert said.
“Sarah and Tamara have coordinated this for us because they know the increase in service (requests) we’ve received, and the increased need we have. Just in Baton Rouge alone last year, we responded to about 200 women at the hospital for a rape exam. That’s been increasing about 25 percent each year,” Hebert said.
“I think that’s because more and more people know about us, and they know the services are available; and they’re more likely to come forward if there’s going to be a supportive person there.”
Across the three locations, Hebert said, last fiscal year, STAR served 832 survivors. At they end of this fiscal year, in June, STAR had served 1,108.
“And that’s absolutely because of the #MeToo movement, with more people coming forward,” she said.
For those who want to help, Hebert said, STAR is always in need of more funding, “so they can donate, always,” or volunteer. Anyone willing to go through training and a background check can volunteer for the hotline as an advocate.
“We have ongoing supervision of them, and ongoing continuing education, and many of the people that get involved with us are also survivors, so they’ve experienced the trauma and they want to give back.”
For that reason, and the intense nature of the services they provide, burnout tends to be high for advocates, so the need is always there for more.
But there is one important thing anyone can do for sexual trauma survivors, said Brooke Allen, counseling director for STAR’s Baton Rouge office.
“Start by believing them, and listen,” Allen said. That’s where healing from any trauma begins, she said.
Hebert agreed. “We always strive for believing survivors and holding offenders accountable, and we can only do that if we stop questioning survivors — what they were doing, what they were wearing.”
For information or to donate, visit star.ngo.