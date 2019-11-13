Broncos win third straight 4/5A district title
Nov. 8 saw the culmination of the 2019 regular season for the Zachary Broncos with a game against Walker for the 4/5A District crown and the last regular season home game for 20 seniors.
What started as a season of concern with the loss of 18 starters and losses during the first two weeks to a strong East Ascension team and an even stronger Deerfield Beach team turned into a six-game winning streak. During this six-game span, the Broncos were undefeated in district — extending the district unbeaten streak to 17 games — and picked up a win over one of the top teams in Mississippi.
Walker came into the contest with new coach Chad Mahaffey, a matching 7-2 mark with early season losses to Destrehan and Fontainebleau and a similar perfect record in district.
After the pregame recognition of senior football players, managers and trainer the action picked up quickly as Walker opened with a five-play drive that ended with a score. The Broncos would respond on a 45-yard touchdown run by Keilon Brown.
From there, it was four quarters of back and forth nail-biting action until the Broncos held on in the final seconds to win 35-33. In between the Broncos put up 380 yards of total offense to Walker’s 276. The Broncos were led on the ground by senior running back RJ Allen, who finished one of his best nights with the Broncos rushing for 166 yards on 23 carries.
With less than a minute remaining the Wildcats pulled to within two on a 15-yard screen pass. The Wildcats went for two to tie it before senior defensive back DeJarion “Pop-Tart” Jones knocked down Ethan McMaster’s pass to Brian Thomas to seal the victory.
The Broncos dominance of 4/5A under coach Brewerton now extends to 5 of his 6 years. Brewerton, on the win, said, “Our previous experience in big times games helped us tonight. I don’t think we played great, but we made a play when a play had to get made.”
With the victory, the Broncos (7-2) picked up the 5 seed in the 5A playoffs and will host district 4/5A rival and 28 seed Live Oak (6-4) in Bronco stadium Friday.
“It’s time to shift gears,” Brewerton told the team after the win.
Since the Broncos early season victory over the Eagles, coach Brett Beard’s team has struggled with three losses in district. The winner will play the winner of Chalmette and Hahnville.
Lady Broncos volleyball finishes season
The 2019 Lady Broncos volleyball team finished the regular season on a two-game winning streak with a nondistrict victory over Woodlawn at home on Oct. 30 (25-17, 25-20, 25-16) and a huge district win on the road at Walker (25-15, 22-25, 25-9, 25-13) on Oct. 31. The late spurt propelled the Lady Broncos into the 2019 Division I LHSAA playoffs as a 30 seed.
The Lady Broncos season would end in the first round as they drew the third seed Dominican and came up just short on the road. The young Lady Broncos will say their warm goodbyes to a single senior, Machaela Neal, as they prepare for 2020 with a seasoned team with playoff experience and increased expectations.
Coach Cheri Perry on the season commented, “Overall, we had an amazing season and 2019 is definitely one for the books.” The final record may not have shown how much the girls grew individually and as a team as Perry noted, “Our team faced a lot of adversity this year, whether it was due to injuries or sickness they came together and made their way to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.” On next season, Perry said, “We know what it feels like to make it to the playoffs and we also know what it feels like to lose in the first round and will use that as fuel during the offseason.”
“Our girls will come back even stronger in 2020," Perry said.