The cold weather and one-day delay of the Indoor Track and Field Championship, held Feb. 21, did not slow down the Zachary High School boys track and field team as they scored 87 point to beat second place Ruston (74) for the Division 1 boys title.
The field events saw the Broncos earn individual state championships in the long jump, in which Kenson Tate won with a leap of 22-6.5 and Chris Hilton won the high jump clearing 6-6.25. On the track, the boys were dominant in the short distances, with Tate winning the 60 meters (6.89), Hilton winning the 400 meters (50.71), and Rhen Langley winning the 1,600m (4:22.61).
Other individual scorers on the track included a third-place finish by Cody Smith in the 60-meter hurdles (8.45), a second-place finish by Langley in the 3,200 meters (9:37.98), a fifth place in the 400 meters by Jireon Miller (51.36), Caleb Ackman in the 1,600 meter (4:34.74) and Taishon Nelson in the shot put.
In a meet where every point counts, the relay teams also provided important scoring. The 4x200 meter relay team of Hilton, Tate, Miller and Connor Wisham finished second (1:30.01), the 4x400 meter relay team of Hilton, Tate, Miller and Keiante Lazard finished third (3:30.23), the 4 x 800 meter relay team of Ackman, LeJaune George, Dillon Moree and Luke Dubee finished fourth (8:35.64).
On the win, coach Chris Carrier indicated that “it was a total team victory by our boys.” As demonstrated above there were several Broncos that contributed to the win. “We scored in every event we qualified in,” Carrier commented.
Though finishing third overall (64 points), the girls that qualified performed well, with Orsciana Beard winning state championships in the long jump (18-9) and the triple jump (39-8), and Jayden Jackson winning the shot put (42-5.25).
Depth and qualifiers limited the girls potential to score enough points to make it a double state championship as Coach Carrier noted that “our girls team fought until the end and just didn’t have enough qualifiers to catch St. Joseph's or John Curtis."
Also scoring individual points for the Lady Broncos were Zoa Adams (4th in the 400 meters at 59.50), Orsciana Beard (2nd in the 60 meter hurdles at 8.92), Kayli Johnson (4th in the 60 meter hurdles at 9.36 and fourth in the triple jump), and Brianne Bankston (6th in the shot put). The relay teams also scored with the 4x800 meter relay team of Ashyln Davis, Chastity Sample, Jakenzie Thymes, and Jaala Thymes finishing sixth (10:49.07), the 4x400 meter and 4x200m relay teams of Adams, Jaala Thymes, Jakenzie Thymes, and Ja’Myia Woodall posting third place times of 4:04.96 and 1:44.78, respectively.
Adams, as in previous years, had a long weekend after starting at point guard in a 5A playoff basketball game the previous Friday.
Not much of a break as the outdoor season start on March 5 with the Saints Relays at West Feliciana High School. The boys and girls will be home and hosting the following two Fridays the Louisiana Farm Bureau Bronco Relays (March 12) and National Guard Zachary Track Invitational (March 18).
The track team has a fundraiser on March 3 at which they will be selling crawfish. Pickup is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the ZHS gym. The price is $25 for 4 pounds of crawfish, potatoes and corn. For more information and to pre-order, visit SchoolCashOnline.com: Fee Details.
ZHS spring sports schedules
As with all things these days, schedules are subject to change. Nonetheless, spring sports have swung into high gear. Coach Jacob Fisher’s ZHS baseball team will be on the road against St. Paul’s on March 9, with their next home game on March 16 against University Lab. At the time of writing, Courtney Barbour’s ZHS Lady Broncos were 2-0 with a district road game against Live Oak on March 9 and a home district game against Walker on March 11.
Henry Abrahams and the ZHS tennis team have upcoming home matches against University Lab and St. Amant at the Zachary YMCA on March 8 and 10, respectively.