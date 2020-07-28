IMG_6249.jpg

Zachary Superintendent Scott Devillier, right, recognizes Jessica Schwendimann, Zachary High School’s 2019-2020 student of the year. Schwendimann graduated in May and plans to begin classes at LSU in the fall.

 Provided photo

At a recent School Board meeting, Zachary Superintendent Scott Devillier recognized Jessica Schwendimann as Zachary High School’s 2019-2020 student of the year.

Schwendimann graduated in May and plans to begin classes at LSU in the fall.

