BREC Conservation hosted its annual Geaux Fish Catfish Rodeo on Saturday at the Zachary Community Park’s fishing pond.
Kenneth LeCroy, a naturalist and conservation manager with BREC, said more than 200 participants pre-registered for the event and others registered on event day. BREC stocked the pond with adult channel catfish to ensure participants had plenty to catch, but other types of fish were already stocked in the pond.
Prizes were awarded based on age group, number of fish caught and size of fish. BREC's Geaux Fish Rodeo was open to all ages and skill levels.