The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s brand is not associated with medicine and health care, but a USDA program has become the lifeline for funding expansion plans for Lane Regional Medical Center.
Zachary’s location, a traditional rural community, makes the hospital eligible for a planned $61 million loan from the agency more associated with farm acreage than operating rooms.
Karen Lawson, Louisiana USDA public information officer, explained that Rural Development programs involve a broad vision to help bolster rural communities.
“Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas,” she said. “This assistance supports infrastructure improvements, business development, house, community facilities and high-speed internet access.”
Local government groups, nonprofits and federally recognized Native American tribes can use the funds to construct, expand or improve facilities that provide health care, education, public safety and public services.
Roy Holleman, the USDA Louisiana state director for Rural Development, sees both health care and economic benefits to the expansion of the Zachary hospital.
“We are pleased to report that USDA funding is truly making a difference modernizing our rural hospitals throughout the state,” he said. The USDA is committed to being a strong partner in deploying this critical infrastructure in Louisiana and across America’s rural communities, "because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives,” he added.
The project is expected to benefit more than 200,000 people in Zachary and the surrounding communities of Baker, Central, Slaughter, Jackson, Clinton, St. Francisville, New Roads, north Baton Rouge and southern Mississippi.
Holleman, speaking during a Jan. 14 news conference, emphasized that the investments in the Zachary area will help the community react to the changing face of health care. The science and the technology are in a rapid state of transformation.
“We try and invest as much as we can in all types of community facilities, but in health care, we understand that there's more and more patient need,” he said. “So, you're going to see more and more rollout from us on telemedicine in the rural clinics. Telemedicine is going to be huge game changer and in the next year or two, we're going to announce big, related projects.”
The partnerships and expansion plans were initiated almost two years ago by Lane’s board of commissioners and comes after a recent voter rejection of a tax measure to help offset COVID-19-related expenditures.
“We are excited about the project because it expands Lane’s ability to provide exceptional health care service to every patient, every time,” said board Chairman Gaynell Young.
Young said it is important to note that Lane's growth will bolster the Zachary community and fuel economic health.
“We know that it is facilities such as excellent hospitals and school systems that help communities to grow,” she said. “We will attract top-notch health care providers and all of that goes a long way into expanding our capabilities and increasing our ability to serve our communities.”