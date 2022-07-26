Lindy Smith and Doris Bellot, owners of Virtuous Body, Mind, and Soul, met at church and started a business with a goal of having the ability to encourage people to leave their booth feeling better than they did when they got there.
The business partners were one of nearly 90 vendors who put the heat of the summer aside and participated in Zachary Farmers Market Christmas in July Saturday.
Farmers Market organizer Nita Edwards said 90 regular and guest vendors were expected before the south Louisiana weather threw a wrench in the plans. Despite the rain and storm clouds, the crowds showed up for the late afternoon start with many booths selling out of their products before the 8 p.m. conclusion.
The regular Farmers Market returns to its 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. schedule Saturday.