BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center has made its annual Rockin' at the Swamp event a monthlong celebration in March to reduce crowds and ensure patron safety.
During March, swamp visitors will be able to collect a Rockin’ Explorer Pack and discover the exciting world of rocks, minerals, gemstones and fossils. Using the pack’s Field Guide or the Swamp's Rock Walk on the trails, participants will learn to identify different stones and make their own take-home identification card. They can also try out some crafts or color their own Rock Animal in the Swamp's craft corner.
Bluebonnet Swamp welcomes guests to this safe and monthlong celebration of fun highlighting geology and earth science through a bit of on-site fun and take-home activities.
Standard admission applies: $3 for adults, $2 for children ages 3-17, free for children ages 2 and younger; pass discounts available. Rockin’ Explorer Pack is $5 or included with the purchase of an adult and child admission ticket to the swamp.