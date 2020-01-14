Donald Morgan is expected to be appointed to the Zachary City Council District 2 seat, which has been vacant since former Councilman Brandon Noel resigned in November.
Morgan, a retired ExxonMobil employee, attended Tuesday’s council meeting. He sat with his future colleagues at the dais, although he was not allowed to vote, and joined them as they took an official group photo.
Morgan has not yet been officially appointed to the seat, a decision the city is awaiting from Gov. John Bel Edwards. The matter wound up in the governor’s hands after the council failed to agree on appointing any of four people who showed up to a special meeting in December seeking the temporary job.
Morgan was not among the candidates at the December meeting.
Paperwork from the state finalizing Morgan’s appointment should arrive soon, and then he can be sworn into office, said Mayor David Amrhein.
“We asked him to come tonight so he can get acclimated to this,” Amrhein said.
If everything goes as planned, Morgan will serve on the council until an election for the remaining two years of Noel’s term is held in November. Morgan has agreed to not run in the election, Amrhein said.
“I think he’s going to make a very fine council member,” Amrhein said.