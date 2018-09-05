Assistant Chief of Police Darryl Lawrence Sr. has proven law enforcement expertise that includes training and supervision of police officers. When a Zachary-based company persuaded him to go back to the classroom after 30 years, he recognized the benefit of pairing police skill sets with human performance improvement.
“We were hoping that through this program, we could develop a better line of communication between administration and the officers,” Lawrence said.
That company, Knowledge Vine LLC, approached the Zachary Police Department with a proposition to tailor training used in industrial settings for the police force at no cost. The Zachary training sessions provide valuable case studies and vehicles to “train the trainers” as Knowledge Vine expands services to public service sectors like fire and police departments.
The company has a reputation in utility and energy sectors, but it needed to start at square one with Zachary’s police force.
“When first told that we would be having a meeting with Knowledge Vine, I have to say that I had no idea what they did,” the assistant chief said. “I was under the impression that they were just another company trying to sell something.”
Lawrence and other department supervisors sat through a Knowledge Vine presentation and were so impressed with the program that he said he recalled wanting to stop the meeting immediately and schedule training for all employees.
“At this point, we started scheduling the Knowledge Vine training for all of our uniform patrol and communications officers,” he said.
The training sessions started in early August and will encompass classroom instruction, in-field training and ongoing follow-up. The department has 31 patrol officers, including administrative staff and seven communications officers, who will participate in this training.
The root of human performance improvement lies in behaviors and decisions in regular workflow. Knowledge trainers use devices like the STAR self-check (stop, think, act, review) to help officers make decisions in the field and supervisors communicate effectively to those under their charge.
“Having been in this noble profession for the better part of 29 years, I have to admit to being a technical dinosaur and being a little out of touch with the younger generation,” Lawrence admitted. “I have taken several courses on how to deal with the millennial generation, but I have to say that nothing really clicked until I participated in the program presented by Knowledge Vine.”
The assistant chief said, from an administration standpoint, it gave him a new outlook on what the force was trying to put in place and some better ways of presenting it to his officers.
The Zachary Police Department has the following goals:
- Open up better lines of communication between the administration staff and officers
- Give patrol and communications supervisors an opportunity to be more involved in the day-to-day operation of the department
- Give officers the tools to better deal with the public and open up better lines of communication with the people of this community.
Knowledge Vine provides human performance all over the country, but the Zachary engagement is a return home in many respects for owners David Bowman and Dave Sowers. They met while working for Entergy’s Riverbend nuclear power plant. Bowman noted that they were co-workers and friends and even coached the same Zachary youth baseball team.
When Bowman left the nuclear energy side of Entergy, he brought a lot of the principles of what he knew from nuclear power and performance operations with him into the other areas of operation and was surprised by the success of the training base.
“It was amazing how well it transferred over to those other organizations inside,” he said. “And with that, it gave me a chance to talk to a lot of contractors who did a lot of utility-type work, and it also led to opportunities to speak to other utilities.”
Bowman was armed with both knowledge and a vision of how human performance training transcends across a diversity of work environment. In 2014, he resigned from Entergy, and with the help of an angel investor, Bowman started Knowledge Vine.
“After I got it up and running, I asked Dave to join me because he was such a great trainer and we were great friends; we coached Little League together and stuff like that here in Zachary,” Bowman said.
Sowers was working for the government and living in Alabama. Bowman recalled that Sowers had a good job, but he convinced him that “this was better.”
Sowers continued to work for the government at times but as a contractor with a valuable edge. Both co-owners of Knowledge Vine are also veterans, so the business is a certified veteran-owned business.
The Knowledge Vine staff hopes to provide “in-field coaching” to the Zachary Police Department. Sowers said the next stage of the process will involve veteran police officers who are Knowledge Vine trainers.
“Most human performance training delivers information in a classroom or booklet and hopes your workers figure it out," he said. “Knowledge Vine coaches on the job to ensure the organization is applying safe behaviors to their specific work.”
And Knowledge Vine's work with the Police Department is in the community where they work and live. Bowman worked in a Baton Rouge office for three years and moved to the company's Church Street location in January. He was thrilled to move, he said.
“It’s just not worth it to drive 27 miles for nothing,” Bowman said. “Our business is more national than it is local, so to say I need a storefront in Baton Rouge because I get foot traffic because I sell, for example, tiger flags — that’s not what we do.
“As long as we are close to an airport, it doesn’t matter where we are. But Zachary is super important to me because this is where I am from.”