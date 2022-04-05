East Baton Rouge Parish will offer Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Southern University’s F.G. Clark Activity Center, located at 801 Harding Blvd.
Residents will be able to enter and exit from Harding Boulevard only and should remain in their vehicles at all times while workers collect their materials.
“Properly disposing of our household hazardous materials is an easy step our community can take to help protect Baton Rouge’s air, water, and soil; these resources shape the daily lives of residents across our community,” said East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “I encourage everyone to use this opportunity to identify and collect the hazardous waste in their homes, attend our collection event, help keep our homes and environment safe.”
Only East Baton Rouge Parish residents presenting valid identification are eligible to participate. Commercial waste will not be accepted.
For more information, including a complete list of items accepted at the event, visit brla.gov/recycle or contact the City-Parish Recycling Office at (225) 389-5194.