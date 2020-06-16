Louisiana Tech recently announced its spring 2020 graduates. The school is planning a special commencement ceremony Aug. 15 for the spring graduates.
Area graduates include:
Zachary
Andrew R. Albritton, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio
Kristen Elizabeth Bastin, Bachelor of Arts
Matthew Michael Flanders, Master of Arts
Kaylan Brianna Hebert, Bachelor of Science
Ryan Scott Schaefer, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Baker
Jakob Zachary Mier, Bachelor of Science, Architectural Studies
Greenwell Springs
Alexander C. Chollette, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering Technology
Jonathan Gerard Frank, Bachelor of Science
Holly Grace Hodges, Bachelor of Arts
Pride
Colin M. Craig, Bachelor of Science