Louisiana Tech recently announced its spring 2020 graduates. The school is planning a special commencement ceremony Aug. 15 for the spring graduates.

Area graduates include:

Zachary

Andrew R. Albritton, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio

Kristen Elizabeth Bastin, Bachelor of Arts

Matthew Michael Flanders, Master of Arts

Kaylan Brianna Hebert, Bachelor of Science

Ryan Scott Schaefer, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Baker

Jakob Zachary Mier, Bachelor of Science, Architectural Studies

Greenwell Springs

Alexander C. Chollette, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering Technology

Jonathan Gerard Frank, Bachelor of Science

Holly Grace Hodges, Bachelor of Arts

Pride

Colin M. Craig, Bachelor of Science

