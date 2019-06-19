College football preview Zachary style
June is the month where rabid college football fans pick up Street and Smith, Athlon, Sporting News and Sports Illustrated College Football preview magazines to avoid the long dark night of the soul (a period of time after the Super Bowl and before the season opener). This is not your typical college football preview.
Those publications give in-depth analysis of every player on every team, projected conference and national champions, projected bowl teams, what a particular player eats for breakfast on game day, and what coach is on the hot seat.
This Zachary College Football preview will tell you where former Zachary High School Broncos are playing so you can watch them in a stadium that may be near you or on television playing at a stadium not that close. There are so many former Broncos in the college ranks you can oftentimes see their teams playing each other.
Starting from the farthest points, Keyshawn Sullivan will be playing his second year on the defensive line at Army West Point, which went 11-2 last year and stomped the University of Houston (70-14) in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Not quite as far, but still a good distance away, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Taylor Milton will start his freshman year as a linebacker at New Mexico State. Last year, New Mexico State linebackers led the nation in tackles. The Aggies finished 3-9 last year and will have their hands full in 2019 with a schedule that includes Alabama and Ole Miss on the road.
Lindsey Scott will be a redshirt junior this year at Missouri. He is locked in a battle for the starting quarterback position with a transfer from national champion Clemson to replace last year’s starter Drew Lock (second round pick of the Denver Broncos). Though Missouri has no Louisiana teams on the schedule, the SEC and other networks cover most games, so opportunities to watch Scott's magic will abound.
If you happen to be in Texas on a weekend this fall, there will be opportunities to see former Broncos in Houston (Khris Simmons at Prairie View) and points north (Trae Shropshire at Blinn), in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex (Kellton Hollins at Texas Christian), south of the panhandle (Doug Coleman at Texas Tech), near the Alamo (Donovan Perkins at UTSA), or in east Texas (Rodaren Alexander at Tyler).
Perkins goes into his sophomore season as a middle linebacker at UTSA and is projected to start. The Roadrunners finished 3-9 last year and will play Sullivan’s Army team Sept. 14 at the Alamodome. Perkins will make a trip to Louisiana on Nov. 30 to play Louisiana Tech in Ruston.
Freshman Simmons’ Prairie View Panthers will travel to Baton Rouge to play Southern on Oct. 12. Across the field, a plethora of former Broncos will be wearing the blue and gold for the Jaguars, including former Zachary High state champions Martel Fontenot, Jadarion “Buddy” Davis, Bailey Thomas and Kennen Tate. Southern has the largest contingency of former Broncos for the 2019 college football season.
Hollins goes into his junior season at TCU after serving as the team captain in the 11 games he started as a sophomore. TCU is looking to bounce back from a 7-6 season in 2018. Like Scott, Hollins does not play any games in Louisiana this year but is likely to be on TV quite a bit, including the Horned Frogs' matchups on Oct. 26 against Texas and Nov. 23 against Oklahoma.
Coleman made his mark for the Broncos as a wide receiver and was asked to make a position change to defensive back. He has quickly become the shutdown nickel back at Texas Tech getting playing time in the secondary dating back to his freshman season. Coleman was named a team captain for the Red Raiders' 2019 season and figures to wreak havoc on receivers in a pass-happy Big 12.
Hollins and Coleman will line up on opposite sides of the ball Nov. 16 in Fort Worth. Rodaren Alexander’s Tyler Apaches will line up against Shropshire’s Blinn Buccaneers on Aug. 31 at Blinn in Texas.
The Nicholls State Colonels were on fire last year, going 9-4 and defeating Division I Kansas in the opener (26-23). An All-State defensive tackle while at Zachary, Caleb Jackson and his teammates will open this year on the road Aug. 31 to face Kansas State in hopes of establishing dominance over all the Division I football teams in the state of Kansas. Their next game will be a road trip to Houston to take on Simmons' Prairie View Panthers on Sept. 14.
Chandler Whitfield heads north to play wide receiver for the University of Louisiana at Monroe, which finished the 2018 season 6-6. The Warhawks open with Grambling and then head to Tallahassee to play Florida State on Sept. 7. They will be near Zachary for the season closer, the battle for the University of Louisiana name, when they play the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Nov. 30.
Tyler Judson is headed to Tulane, where he will play for another Nagle, Zachary High coach Johnny Nagle’s son Slade. Last year, Tulane was victorious over UL in the AutoNation Cure Bowl (41-24). The Green Wave projects Judson as a safety and they have already assigned him his familiar number 23. The Green Wave will travel to play Army in New York on Oct. 5 where he might see a familiar face in Sullivan.
And closest to home will be Shyron White and William Granville, who will suit up for Southeastern in 2019. Granville, who lost his senior season at Zachary due to a knee injury, will be on the offensive line as a redshirt freshman. White will be in his redshirt sophomore season after seeing action in four games last year as a wide receiver and on special teams. Former Zachary football player Tyler Guillory will be serving as a student coach for the Lions in 2019 as well. The Lions will close the regular season on Nov. 21 against Nicholls and Jackson in the River Bell Classic.