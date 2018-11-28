Cullen Wade has played shows on big stages and flashy venues, but Zachary High’s theater arts classroom had him on pins and needles. He blushed and squirmed until he played an original tune that put it all in perspective — “Welcome Home.”
The bright lights seem to set a reflective flashback. The year was 2006, and a teenaged Cullen Wade Davezac was a student looking for inspiration and direction. Where to go was Nashville and what to do was simple — follow your dreams.
“Music has always been my calling, and when I came here (Zachary High) and we did 'Little Shop of Horrors,' it kind of opened my eyes,” Wade said. “I said, ‘Man, this is so cool.’ ”
Flash-forward 12 years, and Wade, 30, performs under a stage name and tours with his band, Cullen Wade and the Waters. On Nov. 1, however, he was back home where it all started, and his mature stage presence gave way to a little intimidation. “I’ve never talked to a high school class,” he said.
Wade grew up in Zachary and explains that Davezac is ‘literally two first names slammed together” and his parents, Chris and Judy Davezac, still live in Zachary.
Theater instructor Jen Masterson was the constant between Wade and the current students. She taught and directed him years ago and welcomed him back to offer her musical theater class some feedback on music, performing and venturing out to new, bigger venues.
Wade’s guitar stood nearby like a security blanket as he began to talk. His first story was about a bandmate who ventured to Nashville and worked on material with the group. When life dealt him a broken heart, he jumped ship and took the next Greyhound home, and all of the collaboration went down the drain. His first tip was born from that setback. “Surround yourself with really positive people,” he said. “They will make you better and move you forward.”
He encouraged the students to believe in their greatness, but when they had work to share, “send it to people who will tell you how bad you are,” adding “that’s how you get better. You need that criticism.”
Stopping to sing “Sometimes Forgetting is Hard” helped Wade remember his childhood and music roots in Zachary. “I’ve been playing guitar since fifth or sixth grade,” he said. “The guy from [Disney’s] 'Goof Troop' got a guitar, and I said, ‘I gotta play the guitar.’ ”
He took to playing the guitar and gained a desire to write his own music, which he started doing at the end of high school. “When you approach writing a song, you can make that song about anything, and, if you do it right, really connect with people,” Wade said.
Wade explained to the students that he gives life to his music and his music, in turn, does the same for him. “I think music chooses you because it is a tough road trying to make this stuff make sense,” he said. “It’s not a job application; you kind of create your own job and your own place in the industry, and to do that, it takes tons of drive.”
Wade doesn’t quite see himself as a role model. “It’s about fanning the flames that are already inside of them,” he said. “You've got to get out there and get it, man.”
Cullen Wade and the Waters is an expression of something inside of the group that Wade feels is a unique expression. The group has a diverse following that can be attributed to a genre Wade called Americana rock. “It’s like country music with a little more electric guitar to it,” he explained. “Americana music is the new name for outlaw country.”
The day after speaking at Zachary High, Cullen Wade and the Waters headlined the new Zachary music series Live at the Gazebo. Wade shared his hometown stage with Stephen Boudreaux on bass, Darren Darling on drums and Ian McEwen on guitar.
It was a homecoming celebration and an “Americana Hello” to the receptive crowd.
“By the end of a show, I want them to feel like they are a part of a group now — that they are part of a club or that they had a moment,” Wade said. “I hope they didn’t just see a show. I hope they felt a show.”