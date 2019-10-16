Lane Pharmacy is now open and filling prescriptions for residents and patients being discharged from the hospital.
Bedside delivery for inpatients is available. "When providing bedside service, we begin processing prescriptions as soon as we receive them from the physician and will be delivered to the bedside before the patient leaves the hospital. Patients also have the option of picking up their prescriptions directly at the pharmacy," a news release said.
Lane Pharmacy is located inside Lane Regional Medical Center across from the cafeteria. It is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Most insurance plans are accepted.
For information, call (225) 658-6770 or have the provider fax in the prescription order to (225) 658-4291.