The Zachary High School Choir Department recently had eight students audition and make the Louisiana Music Educators Association District IV Honor Choir.
Fourteen students from ZHS auditioned and eight students earned a spot.
Brennan Bankston scored the highest ratings from the judges and was ranked the top second tenor in the district.
Others who made the choir are Tycen Smith, ninth grade, Tenor 1; Amelia Dupré, ninth grade, Soprano 1; Lauren Capello, 11th grade, Alto 2; Charles Heard, 12th grade, Bass 2; David Gaines, 11th grade, Tenor 2; Brennan Bankston, 11th grade, Tenor 2; Andon Mounts, 12th grade, Tenor 2; and Deborah Kleinpeter, 12th grade, Soprano 1.
The ZHS Choir is led by Cierra Fountain.
The students had to learn and prepare a German piece using practice tracks and held many after-school rehearsals. The students traveled to Catholic High School in Baton Rouge and sang their pieces for two judges.
The students also had to sight sing in front of the judges. Sight-singing is when the student is required to sing a piece that they have never seen before. They have exactly one minute to practice the rhythm and pitches before singing it for the judge.