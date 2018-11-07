Under the guidance of coach David Onellion, Northwestern Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls began their cross-country journey this past summer. The cross-country team started the season Sept. 1 with a team relay in West Feliciana Parish and went on to run in seven more races culminating with the state meet.
On Nov. 3, the team participated in the 2-mile Louisiana Middle School State Championship Race at Highland Road Park where both boys and girls teams placed third overall.
There were over 25 teams from around the state that participated in each division.
Rhen Langley was the Individual State Champion in the boys division with a time of 10:29. Placing fourth in the girls division was Rylee Deignan with a time of 13:13.
Coach Onellion is looking for sixth-graders at Copper Mill Elementary School and seventh-graders at Northwestern Middle who are interested in joining the team. For more information, contact the coach at david.onellion@zacharyschools.org.