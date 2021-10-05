The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Sept. 24-30:
Diamond Alexander: 26; 11021 Plank Road, Apt. 13, Baton Rouge; theft and fugitive warrants through Baker Police Department and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
James Arnold: 30; 8210 Magnolia Road, Greenwell Springs; aggravated assault, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, two counts aggravated assault on a peace officer, domestic abuse battery and fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Robert Barker: 27; 11436 Redwood Lane, Wilson; fugitive warrants through Baker Police Department
Jontrelle Coleman: 20; 457 N. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
Khareyontai Dantzler: 21; 3805 Lee St., Zachary; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Seger Doucet: 36; 8850 Main St., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding warrants and fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and Baker Police Department
Thomas Dudley: 53; 18199 John Broussard Road, Prairieville; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
Damarco Goss: 21; 5792 Deer Creek Lane, Ethel; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper display of license plate
Nicholas Hopkins: 30; 3246 Old Baker Road, Zachary; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Ashton Maiden: 31; 6174 La. 63, Clinton; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
Ethan McCarthy: 18; 3399 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Eugene Mcklemurry: 60; 6730 Jacock Road, St. Francisville, obscenity
Darain Moore: 23; 11111 N. Harrell’s Ferry, Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule IV drugs, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs, improper equipment and fugitive warrants through Baton Rouge Police Department and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Joshua Norman: 20; 9096 Redwood Blvd., Zachary; possession of marijuana and improper lane usage
Denise Sullivan: 35; 5157 La. 19, lot 8, Zachary; improper supervision of a minor
Jordan Wrights: 21; 4530 Ave C., Zachary; possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jordan Wrights: 21; 4530 Ave. C, Zachary; criminal trespass and theft