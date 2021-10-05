The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Sept. 24-30:

Diamond Alexander: 26; 11021 Plank Road, Apt. 13, Baton Rouge; theft and fugitive warrants through Baker Police Department and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office

James Arnold: 30; 8210 Magnolia Road, Greenwell Springs; aggravated assault, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, two counts aggravated assault on a peace officer, domestic abuse battery and fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office

Robert Barker: 27; 11436 Redwood Lane, Wilson; fugitive warrants through Baker Police Department

Jontrelle Coleman: 20; 457 N. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

Khareyontai Dantzler: 21; 3805 Lee St., Zachary; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office

Seger Doucet: 36; 8850 Main St., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding warrants and fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and Baker Police Department

Thomas Dudley: 53; 18199 John Broussard Road, Prairieville; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

Damarco Goss: 21; 5792 Deer Creek Lane, Ethel; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper display of license plate

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Nicholas Hopkins: 30; 3246 Old Baker Road, Zachary; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office

Ashton Maiden: 31; 6174 La. 63, Clinton; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

Ethan McCarthy: 18; 3399 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Zachary; possession of marijuana

Eugene Mcklemurry: 60; 6730 Jacock Road, St. Francisville, obscenity

Darain Moore: 23; 11111 N. Harrell’s Ferry, Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule IV drugs, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs, improper equipment and fugitive warrants through Baton Rouge Police Department and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Norman: 20; 9096 Redwood Blvd., Zachary; possession of marijuana and improper lane usage

Denise Sullivan: 35; 5157 La. 19, lot 8, Zachary; improper supervision of a minor

Jordan Wrights: 21; 4530 Ave C., Zachary; possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Jordan Wrights: 21; 4530 Ave. C, Zachary; criminal trespass and theft

Tags

View comments