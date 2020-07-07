Mayor: Zachary business can choose if customer wears masks
Zachary Mayor David Amrhein reminded residents that the mandatory mask order issued by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome for East Baton Rouge Parish and the city of Baton Rouge "does not apply to the city of Zachary. The decision to wear a mask at local businesses in the City of Zachary shall be left up to the business owner. The City of Zachary will continue to require masks upon entering city owned properties.”
Amrhein continues to support the CDC’s recommendation of practicing social or physical distancing of 6 feet.
Swim team tryouts planned
Zachary High School swim tryouts are planned for July 28 at Fennwood Hills Country Club.
Incoming seniors are at 8 a.m., followed by incoming juniors at 9 a.m. and incoming sophomores and freshmen at 10 a.m. Swimmers must be able to perform three of the four strokes and complete a 500-yard freestyle in 9:30.
Safety measures will include a series of health questions and temperatures will be taken; 6-feet social distancing will be observed. Spectators may attend but must stay outside of the gates and maintain social distancing.
Contact coach Julié Peveto with questions at julie.peveto@zacharyschools.org.
Road work
The bridge on La. 19, north of La. 64, near East Central and south of Pride Port Hudson Road, closed July 6 for 14 days. The state is repairing the bridge and will be detouring all traffic.
Virtual job fairs planned
LWC Virtual Career Fair dates are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 23. Visit www.jobsconnected.com/lwc/ to register.
Class of 2000 announces reunion plans
The Zachary High School Class of 2000 announced its 20-year reunion plans on Facebook. Activities are planned for Oct. 2-3. Tickets will be 100% refundable if cancellation is necessary because of the coronavirus.
On Oct. 2, the class will have a float in the ZHS homecoming parade and a tailgate before the football game. Float decorators are sought. T-shirts will be available by preorder.
On Oct. 3, friends in the class are invited to hang out in downtown Baton Rouge with a party at The Loft at Cecelia on Third Street from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets will be available soon and will cost $75 a person for food, wine and beer.
Postponed election is Saturday
Election day is Saturday, July 11, and voting is at the voter’s regular location.
Statewide and multiparish races on the ballot include:
- Presidential nominees for the Democratic and Republican parties
- Committee members for the Democratic Party and Republican parties
- Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 3rd District, Division D
- District Judge 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Division M
- City Judge City Court, Division C, city of Baton Rouge
- PW Law Enforcement District — 3.73 mills renewal — sheriff — 10 years
Residents of Baker will vote on mayor, chief of police and council members for Districts 1-5.
What's happening?
Is your family, club or church doing something — in person or online? Please let us know.
Tell us what's up and send photos to zachary@theadvocate.com by noon the Friday before publication on Wednesday the next week.