Dynasty in the making? Broncos win state championship 27-24
The Zachary Broncos captured their third state championship in the last four years, defeating 5A power West Monroe 27-24 capping off a three-day event at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Trailing 24-20 with 2:47 left in the game, the Broncos scored to take the lead on an 80-yard screen pass from quarterback Keilon Brown to wide receiver Chris Hilton.
“Our defense has played great for the last two years. They keep giving the offense an opportunity, they produced,” said coach David Brewerton. The Bronco defense forced a West Monroe punt from their own 36 to set up the winning drive and pandemonium with Bronco fans. The Rebels (14-1) held its previous four playoff opponents to zero points until the championship game.
Hilton, a sophomore with several SEC offers, had a huge day with two touchdowns including an acrobatic catch in the end zone and a 20-10 halftime lead. The Rebels battled back in the second half to take a 24-20 lead with 9 minutes remaining in the game. Brown was again instrumental in leading the Broncos offense with a total of 4 touchdowns and was named the most outstanding player for the second consecutive year.
Defensive lineman Caleb Jackson finished with 7 tackles, including 2.5 sacks. “Caleb was awesome tonight; he’s a great kid with a 3.5 GPA and a 25 on the ACT. He is going to be a monster at the next level,” Brewerton said.
The Broncos (12-3) defeated the number 1, 2 and 3 seeds to win their third title under Brewerton.
“I’m speechless right now," Brewerton said when interviewed right after the game. "Five years ago when I took this job and laid in bed to think about the future, I thought the standard was West Monroe, I have so much respect for ... their program,” Brewerton said.
That being said, when other programs are looking for teams to model, they shouldn’t look further than Zachary, a dynasty in the making.
4 Broncos chosen for Red Stick Bowl
Zachary High football players Caleb Knighton, Caleb Jackson, Buddy Davis and Kolby Mathews have been chosen to play in the Red Stick Bowl at 2 p.m. Saturday in Olympia Stadium in Baton Rouge.