The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from July 15-21:

Nathan Carter: 34; 2237 Hatfield Lane, Jackson; theft

Bryant Gervin: 56; 2703 Linwood Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Shaylor James: 31; 2233 Meadow Hill Ave., Zachary; theft and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

Kolby Mitchell: 20; 4141 Shaffett Lane, Zachary; possession of marijuana

Dylan Parker: 20; 19820 Liberty Road, Pride; illegal carrying of weapons, headlights required, possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II drugs, fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, prohibited acts and illegal possession of stolen firearms

Nicholas Spann: 26; 1814 Saul Ave., Zachary; theft of a motor vehicle

Damion Terrell: 18; 2863 68th Ave., Baton Rouge; pornography involving juveniles

Markeitha Tickles: 37; 202 Old Highway 33, Jackson, Mississippi; theft