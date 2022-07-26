The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from July 15-21:
Nathan Carter: 34; 2237 Hatfield Lane, Jackson; theft
Bryant Gervin: 56; 2703 Linwood Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Shaylor James: 31; 2233 Meadow Hill Ave., Zachary; theft and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
Kolby Mitchell: 20; 4141 Shaffett Lane, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Dylan Parker: 20; 19820 Liberty Road, Pride; illegal carrying of weapons, headlights required, possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II drugs, fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, prohibited acts and illegal possession of stolen firearms
Nicholas Spann: 26; 1814 Saul Ave., Zachary; theft of a motor vehicle
Damion Terrell: 18; 2863 68th Ave., Baton Rouge; pornography involving juveniles
Markeitha Tickles: 37; 202 Old Highway 33, Jackson, Mississippi; theft