Help send kids with disabilities to camp
The First Baptist Church Special Needs Ministry team is raising funds to send families touched by disability to a Joni and Friends camp in Alabama in June. Last year, three families attended, and the group hopes to send more this time.
To help, a garage sale will be held through Saturday at the home of Charlotte Bergeron, 4615 41st St., Zachary. Among the items for sale are clothing, dishes, furniture, Christmas items and a climbing wall for outdoor play set. Many items are new. Lots of gift ideas.
The group will also accept contributions to sell. It may host a second sale.
Thanksgiving lunch set
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Zachary Committee is holding its annual Senior Citizens Thanksgiving luncheon at 11 a.m. Monday, at Copper Mill Elementary School, 1300 Independence Blvd., Zachary. Attendees are asked to bring a canned good donation.
Christmas collections
- Miracle Place Church is collecting items for its annual toy drive. During November, the church will take donations at the church lobby, 2080 Main St., Baker, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Contact Treasure Henderson at (225) 247-3532 for information.
- Stuff a stocking with Christmas goodies and new unopened toiletries and drop it off at the Zachary Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 30.
- The Zachary Police Association Local 838 and the Zachary Police Department are working with Toys for Tots to ensure No Tot is Left Behind. Toys for children of all ages are being accepted at the Police Department, 4510 Main St., Zachary.
Used shoes sought by Kiwanis
The Zachary Kiwanis Club is collecting gently used shoes for its annual drive benefiting people in developing countries. Shoes can be dropped off at the Zachary fire station, 4525 Main St., through Nov. 29.
For information, call Al Phillips at (225) 654-0012, write to zacharykiwanis@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/zacharykiwanis.
Slaughter Christmas festival announced
The Slaughter Christmas Festival is Dec. 7. Shopping starts at 10 a.m. at the Town Walk. The parade is at 3 p.m. To sign up for the parade, contact Kelly Davis at (225) 329-6633 or kellydavis.svfd@gmail.com. To have a booth, contact Adele at (225) 931-2470 or Mona at (225) 978-5313. No fee is required for booths; Toy donations are requested.